Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 106,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 435,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,038. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

