Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. 55,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,742. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

