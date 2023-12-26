Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $759.00.

GWW stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $828.93. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

