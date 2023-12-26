Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNX Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 16.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 308,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

