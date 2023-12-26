Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 471,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,931. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

