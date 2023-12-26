Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $50.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

HRMY opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,359,000 after purchasing an additional 790,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

