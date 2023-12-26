Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

