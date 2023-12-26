Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the quarter. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,181,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:HSUN opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Hartford Sustainable Income ETF's previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

