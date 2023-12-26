Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,171 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Harvard Bioscience worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.