Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
TSE:HBF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
