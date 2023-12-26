Head to Head Comparison: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.86 billion 8.54 $141.21 million $0.48 188.46 Great Ajax $35.64 million 4.12 -$15.01 million ($1.41) -3.79

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 3.94% 1.15% 0.64% Great Ajax -134.34% -2.20% -0.45%

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Welltower pays out 508.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Welltower and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 8 1 2.77 Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $90.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%. Given Great Ajax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Welltower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Welltower has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Great Ajax on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

