Head to Head Comparison: Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -14.16% -13.84% -10.98% Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Rakuten Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.62 -$291.13 million ($0.83) -3.99 Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rakuten Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rakuten Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $9.89, indicating a potential upside of 198.71%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

