Head to Head Comparison: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) vs. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

VYNE Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $354,000.00 102.51 -$23.21 million ($10.17) -0.26 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$221.86 million ($3.22) -9.35

VYNE Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -9,098.59% -136.48% -98.07% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.40% -47.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VYNE Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 183.65%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.57, indicating a potential upside of 74.66%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats VYNE Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics



VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications; and FMX114, a combination gel formation of tofacitinib and fingolimod, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals



Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas, Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. The company is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

