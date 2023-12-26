Head to Head Contrast: InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) versus Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InCapta and Gray Television’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InCapta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.23 $455.00 million $0.73 12.18

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than InCapta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.0% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InCapta and Gray Television, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InCapta 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.73%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than InCapta.

Profitability

This table compares InCapta and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InCapta N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09%

Summary

Gray Television beats InCapta on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InCapta



InCapta, Inc. operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Gray Television



Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

