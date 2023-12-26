Head-To-Head Review: WNS (NYSE:WNS) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gravity alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gravity and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $358.84 million 1.37 $58.14 million $15.56 4.55 WNS $1.28 billion 2.38 $137.31 million $3.17 20.25

Profitability

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gravity and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 19.02% 37.33% 28.39% WNS 12.40% 21.56% 11.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00

WNS has a consensus target price of $90.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.04%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Gravity.

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Gravity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.