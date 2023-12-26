Head to Head Survey: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre Gold Mines has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Sabre Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $1.00 billion 5.52 $37.10 million $0.51 27.31 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 65.64 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -1.96

Analyst Recommendations

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alamos Gold and Sabre Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 5 2 0 2.29 Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Sabre Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 20.34% 6.88% 5.09% Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. Further, it holds interest in Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

