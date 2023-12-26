Head-To-Head Survey: Altex Industries (ALTX) & The Competition

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 267 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Altex Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ competitors have a beta of -13.27, suggesting that their average share price is 1,427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -5.17% 13.92% 8.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.01 Altex Industries Competitors $12.69 billion $1.67 billion 21.09

Altex Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altex Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1900 10573 15403 522 2.51

Altex Industries presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29,358.18%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Altex Industries competitors beat Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

