Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.