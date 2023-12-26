Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Down 2%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77. 546,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,329,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 276.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 920,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 152,520 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 370.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 786,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $899,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

