HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

