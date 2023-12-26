Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 627 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

