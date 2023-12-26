Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 194,240 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $14,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 141,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,702. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $94.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.