Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after acquiring an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IEF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. 987,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,495. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.