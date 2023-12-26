Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.41 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,728. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.