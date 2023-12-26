Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Shares Down 2.5%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $212.76 and last traded at $213.88. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.39.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

