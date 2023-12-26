Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.48

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 55105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hilltop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hilltop by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

