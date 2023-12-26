Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.55

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.55 and last traded at $141.70, with a volume of 18498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.46.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $8.70. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

