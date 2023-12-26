Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.68

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 53908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Holcim Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

