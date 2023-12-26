Holland Advisory Services Inc. Buys 424 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.09. 158,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.