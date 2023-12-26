Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,045. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.