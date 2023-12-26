Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 331 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. 84,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,165. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

