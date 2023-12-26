Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) were down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 9,262,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 1,090,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 336.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 206.4% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,666,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,816,794 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 5,217,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.