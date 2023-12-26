Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,420 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
