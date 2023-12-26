Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,420 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.