Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.05

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 1807921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

