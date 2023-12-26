Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 15.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. 130,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 762,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.