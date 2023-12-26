Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 15.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. 130,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 762,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.54.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
