Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.2139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

