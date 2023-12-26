Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 325,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.