Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Up 0.3%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOSSY. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

