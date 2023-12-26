Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,880,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,483,856 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.87.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 127.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at about $3,429,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

