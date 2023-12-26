Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.48

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 14303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on HY. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

