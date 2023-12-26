Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.24 and last traded at $64.29. Approximately 331,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 782,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $362,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

