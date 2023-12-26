Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.69

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 14613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $554.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

