Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Up 12.3%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. 215,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 32,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Information Analysis Trading Up 12.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

