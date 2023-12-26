InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 8.1% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.75. 16,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 35,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on InnovAge

InnovAge Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.