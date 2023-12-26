Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

BALT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 59,548 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

