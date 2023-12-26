Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Stock Holdings Lifted by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises 5.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 14.98% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTP. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 335,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 193,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

