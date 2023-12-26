Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up approximately 2.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $35,000. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.6% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $217,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
