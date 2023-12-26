Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up approximately 2.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $35,000. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.6% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.