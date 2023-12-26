Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $163,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

