Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UMAY opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

