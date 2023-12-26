Insider Buying: 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Get Free Report) Director Mason Ward acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VII. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the third quarter valued at $2,644,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,473,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

